Battle of Formigny 1450 - Hundred Years' War

Kings and Generals animated historical animated documentary series on the Hundred Years' War continues with a video on the aftermath of the siege of Orleans of 1429. France, led by Charles VII and Joan of Arc is ascendant, and its reconquest continues despite the fact that Joan was executed by the English in 1431. Charles VII reforms the army, adding standing units and artillery corps, which changes the balance of power forever. In this video, we will see how the French managed to reconquer most of northern France and will talk about the battle of Formigny fought in 1450.