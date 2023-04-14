Battle of Fontenoy, 1745 ⚔️ France vs England I War of the Austrian Succession

Thewas a major engagement of the, fought onnear. A French army of 50,000 underdefeated a Pragmatic Army of roughly the same size, led by the- Bloody Repulse at Fontenoy - Robert L. Durham- Warfare History Network (2022) - The Battle of Fontenoy 1745: Saxe against Cumberland in the War of the Austrian Succession - James Falkner (2019)- Fontenoy 1745: Cumberland's bloody defeat (Campaign) - Michael McNally (2017)