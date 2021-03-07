Battle of Crecy I 1346CE - Hundred Years' War

Kings and Generals begins an animated historical animated documentary series on the Hundred Years' War, with the video on the battle of Crecy of 1346. This first video focuses on the origins of the premiere conflict of the medieval history between England led by Edward III and France led by Philip VI, and the first engagements of the 100 Years' War, including Sluys and Crecy. More episodes of this Anglo-French War are on the way, with the videos on Poitiers, La Rochelle, Agincourt, Orleans, Formigny, and Castillon.