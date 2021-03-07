What's new

Battle of Crecy I 1346CE - Hundred Years' War

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,313
24
22,295
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Kings and Generals begins an animated historical animated documentary series on the Hundred Years' War, with the video on the battle of Crecy of 1346. This first video focuses on the origins of the premiere conflict of the medieval history between England led by Edward III and France led by Philip VI, and the first engagements of the 100 Years' War, including Sluys and Crecy. More episodes of this Anglo-French War are on the way, with the videos on Poitiers, La Rochelle, Agincourt, Orleans, Formigny, and Castillon.
 
INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
438
-3
446
Country
India
Location
India
dexter said:

Kings and Generals begins an animated historical animated documentary series on the Hundred Years' War, with the video on the battle of Crecy of 1346. This first video focuses on the origins of the premiere conflict of the medieval history between England led by Edward III and France led by Philip VI, and the first engagements of the 100 Years' War, including Sluys and Crecy. More episodes of this Anglo-French War are on the way, with the videos on Poitiers, La Rochelle, Agincourt, Orleans, Formigny, and Castillon.
Click to expand...
Waiting for their episode on Agincourt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom