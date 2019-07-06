Battle of Agincourt 1415 - 100 Years' War

Kings and Generals animated historical animated documentary series on the Hundred Years' War continues with a video on the aftermath of the French resurgence during the reign of Charles V and the leadership of Bertrand du Guesclin (https://youtu.be/Niypz81Ycks), as another generation of French and English kings and commanders planning to restart the conflict in what would later be called Lancastrian War. King of England Henry V is on the rise and he will challenge the French constable Charles d'Albret at the battle of Agincourt in 1415.