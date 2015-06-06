Battle for rare earths escalates as Pentagon gets involved

S10 said: It's a economies of scale thing rather than having some unbeatable technology. By sheer volume, China is able to refine rare earth elements at a cheaper cost than competitors. If US wants to go its own way, then it's their freedom to choose. Click to expand...

Of course, it is also well known that China itself is struggling to regulate its own rare earth industry and curtail illegal production and export.First even if China is somehow able to curtail illegal local production of REE China cannot successfully impose a ban on export to just the US.This is because other countries can and will circumvent the ban by importing from China and reexporting to the US for profit.So the only way for China to achieve a ban on the US is to ban all exports and piss off everyone.Two DOE/DOD pilot programs recently went live in the US that validated the program goals.- Create a Profitable Business- build a self-contained, scalable, modular and portable REE plant- reduce / eliminate environmental impact- P1 prove REE can be extracted from Appalachian coal- P2 Liquid Flouride Thorium Reactor (LFTR)The US plans to share this process / technology / equipment with other countries such as Australia, Brazil and Vietnam.Remember in terms of REE reserves Brazil + Vietnam = ChinaThere is only one problem that will need some more time to resolve, the byproduct of the second program is Thorium (P2)The nature of the problem isn't technical but adoption / propagation of LFTR and other ways to handle the Thorium by product.This issue isn't unique to the US, but the Obama administration cancelled the expansion of Yucca mountain for nuclearwaste, making it impossible to keep expanding our current nuclear technologies without new ways to dispose of or recycle waste.Extracting REE from coal using the CIX/CIC process on the other hand has no Thorium issue.This is a fun video, @ minute 4:55 you see a LTFR