Battle For Panjshir Vs Poonch Operation

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
It took Taliban less time to capture entire Panjshir province than Indian Army retaking Poonch forest from a few freedom fighters.


Poonch encounter: Army's longest operation against terrorists since 2009
Nearly 11 years since the 2009 incident, another operation against terrorists entered its tenth day on Wednesday in Poonch district.

Big Tank

Big Tank

Apr 30, 2013
Indians aren't great at that. Also, Panjshir is not entirely taken. There are backdoor negos going on.
 
