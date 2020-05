Thank you @Foxtrot Alpha . Why do you have 'STAFF' mentioned when you're now a 'MOD'?Anyways, supporting the Troops is not just about making videos, but acknowledging them and the sacrifices they make day in and day out.Look at this gentleman offering bottles of Water and cans of Coke to the Army.We don't have to give them anything. We can just tell how much we appreciate what they're doing.