Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Military Photos & Multimedia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Battle Cry: From Nuclear Capable Shaurya To Radar Hunter-Killer Rudram; India's Missile Test Begins
Thread starter
Zarvan
Start date
Today at 7:16 AM
Zarvan
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,708
81
54,354
Country
Location
Today at 7:16 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Tehran’s Worst Nightmare Armenia Azerbaijan conflict
Latest: Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
China is back to normal — the US and Europe are not. Here's how it succeeded.
Latest: Menthol
2 minutes ago
China & Far East
Bangladesh under pressure not to relocate Rohingyas in island: FM
Latest: Microsoft
3 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
China is set to end absolute poverty by 2020, what's next?
Latest: beijingwalker
4 minutes ago
China & Far East
P
Have Modi's Misguided Policies Turned India Into A Beggar Nation?
Latest: Prince Kassad
7 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Amavous
24 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Featured
Twin IED blasts in SWTD, six including 1 officer, 2JCOs, 2NCOs Martyred
Latest: alibaz
45 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
JF-17B Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: MastanKhan
Today at 7:23 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Nothing Changed With "Brotherly" Nation of Iran in Past One Year
Latest: Areesh
Today at 7:02 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
C
4 Pak Soldiers among 16 dead in Landslide, Skardu GB
Latest: CriticalThought
Today at 6:35 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Pakistan’s MedznMore raises $2.6 million seed for its online pharmacy
Latest: Falcon26
23 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Nawaz Sharif’s Shocking Threats To Gen Bajwa & DG ISI Gen Faiz|PMLN Top Leaders Upset with NS Speech
Latest: Zibago
30 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
P
America would have saved trillions had it handled the pandemic as well as Pakistan: US economist
Latest: Prince Kassad
36 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Nawaz accuses security establishment of orchestrating his ouster, bringing Imran to power
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
Today at 7:12 AM
Pakistani Siasat
China with Pakistan
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:08 AM
CPEC
Military Forum Latest Posts
P
Airbus unveils future advanced jet trainer, light combat aircraft concept
Latest: Prince Kassad
21 minutes ago
Air Warfare
BrahMos Supersonic Missile Successfully Test Fired From Navy's Stealth Destroyer
Latest: Fighting Falcon 01
22 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
China unveils first practical drone swarm tech, ‘to be used in amphibious landing missions’
Latest: beijingwalker
27 minutes ago
Military Forum
1st US Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) Fielded and fully trained on New M1A2 SEP V3 (M1A2C) Tanks
Latest: Stryker1982
51 minutes ago
Military Forum
Given the rise of cheap, mass-produced, lightweight drones like the TB-2 in the Azerbaijan/Armenian war, what type of air defense would be most effect
Latest: Stryker1982
55 minutes ago
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Tehran’s Worst Nightmare Armenia Azerbaijan conflict
Latest: Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Bangladesh under pressure not to relocate Rohingyas in island: FM
Latest: Microsoft
3 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Hormuz
17 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
G
Type 055 DDG News & Discussions
Latest: Grandy
54 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
TF-X Turkish Fighter & Trainer Aircraft Projects
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
57 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Military Photos & Multimedia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top