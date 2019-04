Battery manufacturers target to raise annual export to $250m

Published at 12:27 am April 14th, 2019

Claiming that the battery factories have employed about 100,000 people directly and indirectly across the country, the ABMEAB said they have introduced a new advanced technology --Sealed Maintenance Free (SMF)-in the battery manufacturing which now enjoys the status of light engineering sector.

The SMF battery is now being used by hybrid motor vehicles, said the battery industry operators noting that some 21 battery industries are now producing such products.

Describing the local battery industry's position as strong, he said the introduction of hybrid cars has created a new opportunity for the local battery industries to grow further as the local manufacturers have continuing their efforts in research and development (RND) to cater to the global market.