[LIVE] Batang Kali landslide: death toll rises to 21, while 12 still missing ​

Hillslopes weakened by underground water flow, based on Mineral and Geoscience Dept findings

Selangor Fire and Rescue director Datuk Norazam Khamis says 37 people were rescued while three were found with injuries, adding an emergency call was placed at 2.24am, following which rescue teams were deployed to the Father’s Organic Farm campsite. – Fire and Rescue Department pic, December 16, 2022

Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) visits the landslide site in Batang Kali. – ALIF OMAR/The Vibes pic, December 16, 2022

Following a visit to the site, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad says the Mineral and Geoscience Department’s response team has been deployed to identify danger zones and control areas to facilitate search-and-rescue efforts. – ALIF OMAR/The Vibes pic, December 16, 2022

The search-and-rescue operations for missing people in the Batang Kali landslide are ongoing with 200 personnel on-site. – ALIF OMAR/The Vibes pic, December 16, 2022

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department says the 30m landslide, roughly the size of three acres, occurred by the side of the road near Father Organic Farm. – ALIF OMAR/The Vibes pic, December 16, 2022

The Gohtong Jaya-Batang Kali road is closed to all vehicles and only open to search-and-rescue teams. Members of the media are not allowed to use the route either. Earlier, it was estimated that 100 victims were possibly trapped under the rubble. – ALIF OMAR/The Vibes pic, December 16, 2022

Updated 5 hours ago · Published on 16 Dec 2022 7:26AMA holiday camping trip turned into a nightmare when a massive landslide hit the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali around 2am today.This has resulted in nearly 500 search-and-rescue personnel working against the clock to save a total of 94 people.The Vibes brings you live updates as the tragedy unfolds.Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirms thatwere involved in the incident.“Yes, there are students and teachers involved, but the camping trip in question was done in a personal capacity and not one endorsed by the school,” she told a press conference after visiting family members of deceased victims at Sg Buloh Hospital’s Forensics Department.On the verge of tears, Fadhlina asked that adequate space be given to the families as local authorities undertake the identification process on the victims.She added that it is not her place to provide a detailed number of those affected, including teachers and students, as that would be the responsibility of the appropriate authority.Fadhlina also said that her ministry will do its best to provide any aid they can to the families.A police truck ferrying bodies of deceased victims arrives at Sg Buloh Hospital. However, the exact number of the bodies is not known.Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek arrives at Sg Buloh Hospital. She is expected to give a press conference on teachers who are affected by the landslide.Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to be in Gohtong Jaya at 9.30pm.Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will hold a press conference after being briefed by the search-and-rescue team. He is joined by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.Deputy PrimeBuletin TV3 reported that the death toll has gone up to 21 while 12 people are still missing.Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the death toll has risen to 19 as authorities are in the process of excavating one body.Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar said in a statement that the Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) has yet to access the site as search-and-rescue efforts are the priority.“For now, the incident is not under the department’s purview, but DOSH will conduct an investigation if there are any indications that occupational activities led to the landslide.”The Mineral and Geoscience Department has preliminarily attributed the weakening of the hillslopes by underground water flow as the cause of the landslide. Its director said that based on the department’s early observations, “homogeneous material” from the top of the higher ground had fallen after the slopes’ base gave way, following contact with water.Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong express their condolences to the families of those who perished in the Batang Kali landslide.Following a visit to the site, environment minister Nik Nazmi says the Mineral and Geoscience Department’s response team has been deployed to identify danger zones and control areas to facilitate search-and-rescue efforts.Two more bodies have been found, bringing the death toll to 18, while 15 people remain missing, said the Fire and Rescue Department.The Forensics Department is conducting an ante-mortem with relatives of the victims to speed up the identification process, says the health minister.Dr Zaliha confirms Sg Buloh Hospital has received 11 bodies so far, and the identities of victims are being verified. She adds that medical staffers are expecting more bodies to be sent to the hospital.Authorities are not ruling out the possibility of more landslides at the Batang Kali campsite, says Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. He adds that the landslide saw a displacement of 450,000 cubic metres of soil.The Civil Aviation Authority has advised the public against flying private drones in the landslide area, as it might interfere with aerial monitoring carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department as well as helicopters deployed by the search-and-rescue teams.Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa and her deputy Lukanisman Awang Sauni arrive at the Sg Buloh Forensics Department. They are currently receiving a briefing from the hospital staff.Sg Buloh Hospital staffers are arranging chairs at the entrance of the Forensics Department here in preparation for family members of victims whose bodies were sent here earlier today.The security staff also put up a privacy screen for the benefit of the grieving families.Berita RTM reported that there are no plans to open a temporary evacuation centre to house the landslide victims.Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said the victims are temporarily placed at the Ulu Yam Baru police station while waiting for family members to get them home.“If needed, SK Ulu Yam has been identified as a temporary area to house the victims.”The ministry will also provide counselling services, as some victims are experiencing trauma, with some crying and unable to talk.Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman arrives at the access road to Batang Kali to get updates on the search-and-rescue efforts.Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari says in a statement released that 446 search-and-rescue personnel led by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department are at the incident site.“Other state agencies are also deployed to help coordinate all manner of assistance to expedite search-and-rescue efforts for the missing victims. I will also accompany Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his scheduled visit later.”Three men, 10 women, two boys, and a girl have been reported dead, according to the Fire and Rescue Department.The Mineral and Geoscience Department’s disaster team are on-site this morning to investigate the cause of the landslide.Hours ago, Selangor Fire and Rescue director Datuk Norazam Khamis said 37 people were rescued while three were found with injuries.He said an emergency call was placed at 2.24am, following which rescue teams were deployed to the Father’s Organic Farm campsite.The search-and-rescue operations for missing people are ongoing with 200 personnel on-site.The 30m landslide roughly the size of three acres occurred by the side of the road near Father’s Organic Farm.Earlier, it was estimated that 100 victims were possibly trapped under the rubble while 200 search-and-rescue personnel were on-site.The Gohtong Jaya-Batang Kali road is closed to all vehicles and only open to search-and-rescue teams. Members of the media are not allowed to use the route either.Earlier, it was estimated that 100 victims were possibly trapped under the rubble.The road leading up to the affected site is closed.So far, rescue teams from 12 fire stations – Kota Kubu Baru, Rawang, Genting, Selayang, Shah Alam, Damansara, KLIA, Petaling Jaya, Pandan, Ampang, Kajang and Andalas – have been deployed.Norazam said the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team has also been deployed to the site for search-and-rescue operations.