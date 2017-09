Bashundhara gets 500 acres of land in Mirsarai Economic Zone

The size of the MEZ is 30,000 acres and BEZA has already acquired 16,000 acres of land to develop the MEZ.

Development of a 50-km-long four-lane road inside the zone, nine gates, the 40-km Dhaka-Chittagong highway and an 18-km-long mountain road is going on inside and near the MEZ.