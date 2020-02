Bashundhara builds Bangladesh’s biggest bitumen plant

Factory cost $143.7m; can meet local demand and export





Bashundhara Group has set up the country's biggest bitumen plant in Keraniganj with an annual production capacity of a whopping 9 lakh tonnes for $143.7 million, in a development that can be viewed as emblematic of the business giant's ambitions.



Bitumen is a hydrocarbon-based substance used to build roads and highways. Currently, 90 per cent of Bangladesh's annual demand for 5 lakh tonne of bitumen is met by imports.

With major construction and repairs of 22,000 kilometres of roads and highways under the Roads and Highways Department ongoing, local demand for the material is on the rise.



Besides, of the 354,000kms of undeveloped roads under the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), 105,000kms have already been upgraded to paved streets.



Moreover, the government is expanding all national highways from four to six lanes. This includes district level roads, for which the use of bitumen has increased about 10 to 15 per cent annually.

The group has established 30 factories and two major housing projects in the country, said Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, chairman of Bashundhara.