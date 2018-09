With all the frenzy to raise the money for the dams, a thought occurred to be. We are under no obligation to pick a Chinese company when build either of these dams.



This post is not to disparage the Chinese people or China, and I appreciate the willingness of China to loan Pakistan the money to build up Pakistan's infrastructure, but our local industries and labor force needs the boost these two dams would provide.



Even if the Chinese companies can build the dam at a cheaper cost, the national efforts these dams have now taken on, sourcing the construction to any company other than a Pakistani one will not be harmonious.



I understand CPEC projects are made from CPEC loan money, and if this dam was made with some CPEC money, then that amount of the work share should be done by Chinese contractors and Chinese laborers, but we are unify the country behind this. We are trying to form a more harmonious society.



I would like to know the views on this idea from our Pakistani and Chinese members on here. Do you find any fault in this logic?

