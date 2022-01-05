What's new

‘Baseless speculations’: DG ISPR on reports of deal with Nawaz Sharif

AZ1

AZ1

SIPRA said:
Of course, he can't accept it, even if it is true.
Click to expand...
if that would be the case, they didnt need to mention it at all and remained silent but they are not. As been notice every talkshow if having low rating start blaming establishment and start deal thing rating will start going up.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

AZ1 said:
Click to expand...
What I meant was, that the answer to the said question cannot be in affirmative, in any case.
 
