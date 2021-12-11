base the video, My opinion on the death of Indian general rawat

As can be seen from the video, the weather conditions at that time did not allow helicopters to fly, and the fog was very thick. The Indian general used his power to force the helicopter pilot to fly the plane. He also used his privilege to let his wife ride the helicopter. It can be seen from this detail that in the Indian army, high caste military families have their own fiefdoms. In this fiefdom, they marry each other and promote each other's children, so that they can get rapid promotion in the army.