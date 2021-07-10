What's new

Barty beats Pliskova at Wimbledon for second Grand Slam title

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,893
-23
9,444
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.tsn.ca

Barty beats Pliskova at Wimbledon for second Grand Slam title

Ash Barty got off to a perfect start in the Wimbledon final by collecting the first 14 points, then needed to hold off a comeback bid before beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her second Grand Slam title.
www.tsn.ca www.tsn.ca

Ash Barty got off to a perfect start in the Wimbledon final by collecting the first 14 points, then needed to hold off a comeback bid before beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her second Grand Slam title.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom