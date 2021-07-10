Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
Barty beats Pliskova at Wimbledon for second Grand Slam title
Ash Barty got off to a perfect start in the Wimbledon final by collecting the first 14 points, then needed to hold off a comeback bid before beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her second Grand Slam title.
www.tsn.ca
