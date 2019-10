Inanimate objects don't have a religion, the people who own them do. Pakistan belongs to the people of Pakistan, who happen to be majority Muslim. According to polls 80% of this country wants shariah law as the legal system. That 80% don't want their nation to be a place where haram activities are faciliated and encouraged.



Now plenty of people within that 80% have participated in haram acts, but that doesn't mean guilty pleasures or moments of weakness, or misjudgements of youth should pave the way for the future. Put it this way - everyone on this forum has had a wank, yet nobody has whipped it out at the dinner table during a family meal.



Pakistan does have cultural problems, but it also has a recognition that these things are problems, it generally has a set of values it wants to uphold/see upheld.

Click to expand...