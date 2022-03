Barrick, Pakistan and Balochistan Agree in Principle to Restart Reko Diq Project

Pakistan, TCC reach out-of-court settlement on Reko Diq project​

Pakistan, TCC reach out-of-court settlement on Reko Diq project | The Express Tribune The project shall be revived and developed by Barrick Gold in partnership with Pakistani entities

more details.Project shall be revived and developed by Barrick Gold in partnership with Pakistani entitiesEarlier, the lawmakers of Balochistan expressed their satisfaction with the terms of the proposed deal after senior federal government officials addressed concerns on the out-of-court settlement for the Reko Diq project.A senior official in the AGP’s office, along with additional secretaries of petroleum and finance, provided an eight-hour briefing to the members of the Balochistan Assembly in December 2021.Balochistan’s lawmakers were informed that the most daunting challenge was to clear the liability of the $6 billion fine awarded by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Dispute (ICSID) on account of scrapping the lease mining agreement with TCC.In order to clear the liability, a deal was negotiated wherein there was an opportunity that TCC’s shareholding company, Barrick Gold, might resume the project under different terms. Likewise, Balochistan’s profit share would be 25%, which was equal to the share owned by the federal government.Balochistan’s lawmakers were further informed that the federal government would bear the burden of the province's share of the cost of the project.“This project shall make Balochistan the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in Pakistan and the Reko Diq project shall be one of the largest copper and gold mining projects in the world”, sources added.In order to ensure optimal utilisation of the nation’s mineral wealth, the government is considering setting up a smelter.The agreement was reached after several rounds of negotiations over the last three years.In August 2019, the premier had set up a committee to steer the negotiations, with an aim for early development of the mines. In this effort, the federal and provincial governments were assisted by international advisors including the law firm White and Case and investment bank, Lazard.To ensure the deal’s compliance with the law, the government is to submit the matter before parliament and the Supreme Court.The Balochistan cabinet on March 19 , approved the proposed agreement and settlement regarding the Reko Diq project. The approval was given during a special cabinet meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.