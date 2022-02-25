Barrick Gold is coming back to Reko Diq​

I read somewhere that the world was running out of easily extractable copper ore and the copper could become the new oil. Not to mention the importance of gold with all the fiat money printing. A settlement over Reko Diq is emanant.

To understand why we’re 30 years behind schedule we have to turn back the clock.FEBRUARY 20, 2022ByBarrick Gold, one of the two companies that had previously been working on the Reko Diq project as part of a joint-venture under the name of the Tethyan Copper Company (TCC), has once again stepped into the fray and will take on the development of the project itself.Antofagasta on the other hand has decided to get out and try its luck elsewhere. As per information received bythe company has opted for a monetary compensation from the profits and revenues generated by the project that has yet to commence. The exact details of the agreement have not yet been made public, it is expected to be signed soon.The TCC had originally been formed as a consortium between the Canadian based mining company Barrick Gold and Chile’s Antofagasta to work specifically on the Reko Diq project. However, as the dispute over the mining project heads towards a settlement, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed tothat Barrick will itself be taking on the project without Antofagasta.Although it was originally claimed that the NRL (National Resource Limited) was in the lead,has confirmed from sources within the NRL that they are currently out of the race. However, the firm stated that it will seek leases for other blocks in the Chagai district, including those near Reko Diq. The company also highlighted the potential of Afghanistan as a mineral rich area that can be an opportunity for Pakistan.Meanwhile, this also means that the Tethyan Copper Company is likely to be dissolved. The development is the latest in a long series of events that has shaped the entire Reqo Diq saga. The fifth largest gold mine in the world, the deposits are buried at the foot of an extinct volcano in Chaghai district near the Iran and Afghanistan borders