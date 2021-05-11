Barkat Ventures delivers the first batch of covid-19 vaccines to the Iranian Ministry of Health

Today, the first batch of BARKAT covid-19 vaccine, containing, was delivered to the Ministry of Health for Phase III trials (vaccination of the general population).Future delivery and production schedules:of BARKAT vaccine will be delivered to the MoH byof BARKAT vaccine will be produced and delivered byof BARKAT vaccine will be produced and delivered byof BARKAT vaccine will be produced and delivered byof BARKAT vaccine will be produced and delivered by65 million doses of BARKAT covid-19 vaccine will be produced and delivered to the Ministry of Health before September 23rd, 2021 before the start of the new school year in Iran.By the next year (April 21st, 2022), Iran will be able to produce and deliver over 150 million doses of BARKAT covid-19 vaccine, mostly for exporting.The BARKAT covid-19 vaccine is comparable to Sinopharm and Bharat vaccines with a similar efficiency rate. It does not produce immunity against the South African variant of covid-19, but it has proven to be efficient against the Chinese and the English variants of the virus.