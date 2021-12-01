Muhammed45
Barbados cuts ties with Queen Elizabeth II, becomes a republic in a dazzling ceremony
In his speech, Prince Charles said the creation of the republic “offers a new beginning” for the former British colony, while his mother sent the island her "warmest good wishes."
By Yuliya Talmazan and Shira Pinson
LONDON — Almost 400 years after the first English ship arrived on its golden shores, the former British colony of Barbados woke up Tuesday as a republic.
The tiny Caribbean nation removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state in a spectacular ceremony that began late Monday, breaking its ties with the British royal family — and with it, one of the island’s last remaining imperial bonds to the United Kingdom.
The event was held 55 years to the day since Barbados gained full independence but kept the monarch in the ceremonial role.
At the strike of midnight local time, the new republic was born to the cheers of local crowds. The moment was marked by a 21-gun salute and the playing of the Barbadian national anthem.
A dazzling display of fireworks, dance and music was followed by Prime Minister Mia Mottley declaring the singer Rihanna — a Barbadian native, as well as a global star — a national hero.
"May you continue to shine like a diamond,” the prime minister told Rihanna during the ceremony as they both laughed. Toby Melville / Pool via Reuters
Sandra Mason, a Barbadian who had served as the island’s governor general — or queen’s representative — was sworn in as the country’s first president. She was elected to the figurehead post by Parliament last month, but Mottley will continue to run the country.
“It is a monumental step,” Kristina Hinds, a senior lecturer in political science at the University of the West Indies in eastern Barbados, said on a Zoom call from her home in Wanstead, north of the capital, Bridgetown ahead of the ceremony. “I think it is part of the evolution of our independence, and it is certainly long overdue.”
Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, was in attendance as Barbados celebrated ending its formal links with his 95-year-old mother. Elizabeth is queen of 15 other realms including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Jamaica.
Charles gave a speech saying the creation of the republic "offers a new beginning,” while his mother sent the island her "warmest good wishes" in a statement.
“From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery which forever stains our history, people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude,” he said
His presence may signal the royal family’s desire to maintain strong bonds with the island, which will remain in the Commonwealth — a voluntary association of 54 states that includes many former British colonies and which the queen has championed throughout her life.
@LeGenD
@LeGenD
My apologies dead sir, wrong section apparently.
Barbados cuts ties with the queen, becomes a republic in spectacular ceremony
Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and became a republic in a grand ceremony that started late Monday and included Prince Charles and Rihanna.
My apologies dead sir, wrong section apparently.