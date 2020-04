Barbados accuses U.S. of blocking ventilators to help with the coronavirus pandemic

Barbados is the latest country to accuse the United States of blocking it from acquiring critical medical equipment to fight COVID19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

In recent days number of countries —Canada, Germany, France — and even some U.S. states, have accused the Trump administration and American suppliers of diverting medical equipment and not playing by the rules in the hunt for hunt for ventilators and scarcely available personal protective equipment such as N95 respiratory face masks as they struggle to mange their outbreaks.

Cuban officials also recently complained about the U.S preventing aid from getting to them, citing the U.S.’s six-decade embargo.