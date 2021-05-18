Barabanki : Local administration bulldozes 100 year old mosque against Allahabad HC orders

By Abdul Bari MasoudNew Delhi/ Barabanki (UP): In an utter violation of the clear orders of the Allahabad High Court, the district Barabanki administration on Monday bulldozed a 100 year-old Ghareeb Nawaz Masjid situated near Tehsil compound at Ramsnehi Ghat in the district. The UP Sunni Central Waif Board and All India Muslim Personal Board condemned the administration’s action in the strongest possible terms saying it is one of the most inflammatory actions taken against a Muslim place of worship since the pulling down of the 400 year old-Bari Mosque by a mob of Hindustan radicals in 1992 in the heavy presence of paramilitary forces. They demanded stern action against guilty officials and restoration of the mosque immediately.The mosque, in the town of Ram Sansei Ghats, had stood for at least six decades, since the time of British rule, according to documents held by its committee. The high court explicitly passed orders on April 24 that mosque cannot be demolished until May 31. The local administration in clear defiance and contempt of the court demolished the mosque. Incidentally, Burbank district where this mosque was located is adjacent to Ayodhya.According to ‘The Guardian’, on Monday police and security services moved into the area and cleared it of people, then brought in bulldozers and demolished the mosque. Debris was then thrown into a river. Security services have been deployed to prevent anyone coming within a mile of where the mosque stood.A local imam, Maulana Abdul Mustafa, who is on the mosque committee, said the mosque was “hundreds of years old” and that “thousands of people have been coming here five times a day to offer namaz [prayer]”.“All Muslims were scared, so no one went near the mosque or dared to protest when the mosque was being demolished. Even today, several dozen people are leaving their homes and hiding in other areas out of the fear of the police.”Adarsh Singh, a district magistrate, said: “I do not know any mosque. I know there was an illegal structure. The Uttar Pradesh high court declared it illegal. That’s why the regional senior district magistrate took action. I will not say anything else.”The demolition was in violation of a high court order issued on April 24, which stated that the mosque building should be protected from any eviction or demolition until 31 May. (The mosque’s presence has been contested by the local administration, which on 15 March issued a “show cause” notice to the mosque committee asking it to explain how the building’s location was chosen and citing an intention to demolish it on the grounds that there were illegal structures on the land.The mosque committee sent a detailed response, including documents demonstrating the building had an electricity connection from 1959, but the local administration did not take the response on to official record.On 18 March, the mosque committee went to the Uttar Pradesh high court citing concerns that the mosque faced “imminent demolition”, and an order was given for the local administration to file a reply about the grounds on which it had established that the mosque had been illegally built and was obstructing traffic, even though the structure did not sit on a road.However, in the following days, the local administration began building a permanent structure to block access to the mosque.On 19 March, local Muslims were prevented from entering the mosque for Friday prayers, causing tension and protests in the area. Over 35 local Muslims who were protesting were arrested and put in jail, where many are still held, and police reports were filed against the demonstrators.The mosque committee became concerned at the actions of the local administration, and in April filed public interest litigation in the high court. In a further ruling on 24 April, the high court ordered that “any orders of eviction, dispossession or demolition …shall remain in abeyance until 31.05.21”.However, the administration went ahead with the demolition of the mosque on Monday. Local Muslims in the area, including members of the mosque committee, said they had gone into hiding over fears they would be targeted and arrested.Meanwhile, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, which is custodian of mosques and waqf properties in the state, has taken prompt notice of this illegal action of the administration. Speaking with Muslim Mirror, Board chairman, Zufur Faruqi said he strongly condemned the patently illegal and high-handed action of tehsil and district administration Ramsnehi Ghat, district Barabanki, particularly that of the sub divisional Magistrate, Ramsnehi Ghat, by which they have demolished a 100 years old mosque situated near Tehsil compound at Ramsnehi Ghat, District barabanki in the name of alleged removal of encroachment.Faruqi said “This act is against law, misuse of power and in utter violation of the clear orders dated 24.04.2021 passed by the Hon’ble High court”. Demanding high-level judicial enquiry and action against the guilty officers, UP board chairman said the waqf Board will immediately approach Allahabad high court demanding restoration of mosque and contempt proceedings against these officials.Echoing waqf board’s demand, acting general secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Board, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani described the demolition of mosque under heavy security as “criminal act”. He said it is the responsibility of the UP government to rebuild the mosque and to preserve its rubble. He also demanded action against the officials who defied the court orders.