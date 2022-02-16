What's new

Bappi Lahiri dies at 69 due to multiple illnesses

Bappi Lahiri dies at 69 due to multiple illnesses

By Web Desk
February 16, 2022



Famous Indian musician and composer, Bappi Lahiri, breathes his last in Mumbai.
As per news agency PTI, the veteran singer suffered multiple diseases before he breathed his last on Tuesday at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. He was 69.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, evaluated: "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,"
Lahiri, also known as Bappi Da, was famous for composing songs for movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam.
The news of his demise comes after rumours spread in September about his deteriorating health.
“I am shocked to see so many reports stating that I’ve lost my voice. It’s ridiculous and I’m really unhappy," he denied all the hearsay at that time.

