Bapex finds new gas reserves in Sylhet

Feb 27, 2021
Bapex finds new gas reserves in Sylhet

A new gas reserve has been found in an abandoned well at the Kailash Tila Gas Field in Sylhet.
The state-run energy exploration company, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (Bapex), made the discovery in Well No 7 recently.
Bapex is expecting to yield some 15 million cubic feet of gas every day from the new layer.

Gas is being extracted from the well for the last two days on an experimental basis at a pressure of 2,700PSI, a Bapex official, seeking anonymity, confirmed to The Business Standard.
He said that Bapex is hopeful to start commercial production from the well very soon as it still has all the infrastructure from the previous expedition.

It has been learned that Well No 7 of the Kailash Tila Gas Field was declared abandoned in 2017.
There are total seven wells in the gas field in Sylhet.
Around 29 million cubic feet of gas is being produced from the currently operational (two) wells.
Gas was found in the Kailash Tila Gas Field in 1962. However, production started in 1983.


Bapex finds new gas reserves in Sylhet

A new gas reserve has been found in an abandoned well at the Kailash Tila Gas Field in Sylhet. The state-run energy exploration company, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (Bapex), made the discovery in Well No 7 recently. Bapex is expecting to yield some 15 million...
