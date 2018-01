15 January, 2018 02:58:32 PMBapex has found a new gas field in Bheduria Union of Bhola.This is the 27th gas field of the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced this at the cabinet meeting on Monday morning.The new field is expected to hold 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas. Prime minister said that the gas field needs more dredging. She said that a power plant will be constructed to extract the gas if required.Prime minister said that she hopes to add the gas field in national grid depending upon the reserve it holds. Earlier on 9th December, Bapex started dredging in Majhir Hat area of Bheduria union in Bhola. Russian company Gazprom International and American company Halliburton is helping in this project.