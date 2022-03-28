What's new

BAP has decided to join PDM

D

Darth.Vad3r

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 11, 2022
11
0
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BAP breaks alliance with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Replies
1
Views
321
maithil
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman calls on entire nation to 'march' towards Islamabad on March 23
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM says early elections 'only way to take Pakistan forward'
Replies
14
Views
687
mudas777
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Imran Khan will not get the chance to escape when PDM reaches Islamabad: Fazl
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
kingQamaR
K
ghazi52
ANP quits PDM, says alliance 'hijacked' by some parties
Replies
7
Views
787
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom