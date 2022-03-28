BAP has decided to join PDM

Ahmad Saleem
- Apr 4, 2020
It seems someone is putting all its weight behind the opposition and is not even trying to hide it. Desperate times. How far can one go? A small person in the big office.
All knows who are BAP sponsors
Sad but true and honestly disgusting. "Galian Kuch Kar Kay b parni Hain aur Kuch na Kar Kay b", to kiyun na Kuch Acha Kar lo. 70 Saal baad neutral honay ki logic?
And people say Establishment is so innocent and neutral.
The why PLMQ siding with government, easiest thing to do in this country is blame the "establishment" as if these politicians won't go the highest biddersAnd people say Establishment is so innocent and neutral.