BAP breaks alliance with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1647369885662.png

  • BAP's Bilawal Afridi announces breaking alliance with PTI in KP assembly.
  • BAP to break alliance with PTI in Balochistan, Senate, NA soon, he says.
  • He says BAP will not support PTI during no-confidence motion session.
BAP Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Bilawal Afridi announced Tuesday breaking his party's alliance with PTI in the provincial assembly.
"We (BAP) will not support the government in the no-confidence motion," Afridi warned PTI, which has a clear majority of 94 in the 145-member provincial assembly.
In a video statement, he further announced that the party would also end its alliance with the PTI in Balochistan, National Assembly, and the Senate, as the clock ticks on the session for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"Chief Minister (Mahmood Khan) had called a session of merged districts' lawmakers, but [BAP] members were not invited," Afridi, whose party has four seats in the KP assembly, said.
"We are being treated unfairly. Funds are being given to PTI members. Now, we will record our protest from the Opposition benches," the BAP leader said, noting that he was in contact with the party's central leadership.
Speaking to journalists last week in Quetta, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had claimed that BAP was "fully" behind PM Imran Khan.
In response to the interior minister's comments, BAP President Jam Kamal Khan said: "Balochistan Awami Party takes its own decision, not Sheikh Rasheed."


In a meeting with PM Imran Khan a day earlier, BAP leadership complained to the premier for not resolving Balochistan's problems since he came to power three years back, sources told Geo News Monday.
During the meeting, according to sources, Magsi told the prime minister that the no-confidence motion was a democratic move, which should be dealt with in a similar manner.
"Our party's consultations are underway, we will decide soon," Magsi informed the prime minister about BAP's decision on the no-confidence motion.
Moreover, Afridi's announcement comes parallel to Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi saying that all the PTI allies are "100% inclined" towards the Opposition.
"It is Khan Sahab's duty to reverse the tilt. But I believe the time to send delegations [for assuring support] has passed. Had he done this earlier, this could have been avoided," the speaker, whose party is an ally of the PTI in the Centre and Punjab, said while speaking to Hum News.
The speaker termed the alliance of the three Opposition major parties — JUI-F, PML-N, and PPP — as lasting and stable, just weeks before a session to vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan is called.

The government's key ally in the Centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Monday assured PM Imran Khan of complete support ahead of the no-trust motion, while other allies — BAP, MQM-P, and PML-Q — are still indecisive.
