  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Banyan tree under arrest in Pakistan for 100 years

Discussion in 'Pakistan Tourism' started by Devil Soul, Dec 10, 2016.

  Dec 10, 2016
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Armstrong

    Armstrong PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    RPK

    RPK SENIOR MEMBER

    Thats why it is still there I think
     
    Daghalodi

    Daghalodi FULL MEMBER

    Lmao
     
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    Free the trees man.
     
    The Sandman

    The Sandman ELITE MEMBER

    Dafuq? :rofl:
     
    Green Ranger

    Green Ranger FULL MEMBER

    These things are like historical sites let the tree remain arrested
     
    RPK

    RPK SENIOR MEMBER

    where are the roots? or peepal tree



    [​IMG]
     
    krash

    krash SENIOR MEMBER

    Haha you didn't know this? It's pretty famous. It's at the Khyber Rifles Officers' Mess in Landi Kotal.
     
    hunter_hunted

    hunter_hunted SENIOR MEMBER

    Tree is still there but person long gone ....
     
    abc123xyx

    abc123xyx BANNED

    there is a story behind this..!!!

    some says that tree actuall walked...!!
     
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    This is memory of slavery .. chains to be destroyed immediately or must be used to show our childerns that how british rulers treated us ...
     
    third eye

    third eye ELITE MEMBER

    In 1898, a banyan tree located in Landi Kotal army cantonment area in present-day Pakistan was 'arrested' on the orders of a British Army officer. Hundred and eighteen years later, the tree's punishment continues. It is still tied with a chain, probably to ensure that it doesn't try to escape.

    You might be inclined to think otherwise, but this is not a joke.


    Today's issue of the Dawn, Pakistan's leading newspaper, featured a large photo of the tree.

    According to the reports in several Pakistani newspapers, the story goes like this:

    Over a hundred years ago, during the high noon of the British Empire, army officer James Squid saw an old banyan tree and thought that it was lurching towards him. The officer, who was reportedly intoxicated, felt threatened by the tree and asked the mess sergeant to arrest it.


    The mess sergeant followed the officer's orders and chained the offending tree.

    In 1898, a drunk British officer ordered a banyan tree be arrested for threatening him. It's been chained ever since

    Now, years later, it stands in the same spot with a board hanging on it that reads: "I am under arrest."

    People often visit the area just to look at the incarcerated tree.




    "Through this act, the British basically implied to the tribesmen that if they dared act against the Raj, they too would be punished in a similar fashion," a local resident told the Tribune.

    Locals say that the captive tree is a symbol of the draconian British Raj Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) laws. The laws were drafted specifically for the purpose of countering Pashtun opposition to the British rule.

    Landi Kotal is a small town situated in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan. It is located at the western edge of the Khyber Pass that traditionally marks the entrance to Afghanistan.

    It has witnessed the jostle of multiple empires as they fought for the remote, rich expanses of the Hindukush. From 1899, like the other posts in the Khyber, Landi Kotal had been garrisoned by the Khyber Rifles, an irregular corps of militia recruited from the tribes of the Khyber Agency.

    "The tree is a constant reminder of injustice and unfair laws," said another resident.
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    The British left this piece of land in 1947....so why the heck Pakistanis did not release the tree of this abomination?

    That's another evidence that we are mentally slave even after 70 years and 2 generations born since the physical freedom.

    Pakistanis don't realise that such images make them a laughing stock for rest of the world and they complain " oh international media portrays us bad ...uuaaannn uaann"
     
