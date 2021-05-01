What's new

Banshkhali shooting: Eminent citizens urge China to bring its companies to book

Nov 20, 2009
Banshkhali shooting: Eminent citizens urge China to bring its companies to book


Star Digital Report

Eighty-one eminent citizens today urged the Chinese government to bring to book Chinese companies involved with SS Power I Plant in Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila, where seven workers were killed in police firing during a protest on April 17.
The citizens' group, consisting of academics, lawyers, university professors, rights activists, politicians, filmmakers, writers, cultural activists, NGO executives and journalists, made the demand through a letter to Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming.

Dr Asif Nazrul, Anu Muhammad, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Sultana Kamal, Khusi Kabir, Meghna Guhathakurta, CR Abrar, Azfar Hossain, Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Zonayed Saki, among others, signed the letter.

They raised their concerns over the killings since the initiation of the project -- once in 2016 when five locals were killed in police firing and the recent one on April 17 when seven workers of the power plant died the same way.

The letter said the coal-fired power plant in Banshkhali is a joint venture where SEPCO-111 Power Construction Corporation and China & HTG Development Group Company Limited are involved with investment from The China Development Bank, Bank of China and China Construction Bank, which amount to 71.71 percent of the total budget.

"The project profiles confirm that the government of China cannot evade its responsibility for the killings and violent incidents that we have been witnessing since the initiation of this energy project," it said.
"We note that the Chinese government has decided to abandon coal-fired plants in China in the future. But the same government is doing the opposite in the coastal areas of Bangladesh," the letter read.

The letter said the demands of the workers who died in police firing on April 17 on the premises of SS Power I Plant were straightforward and not illegal in any sense, and were ensured under Bangladesh's Labour Law-2006.
The citizens condemned the killings and urged the Chinese government to ensure justice for the workers by bringing those responsible in the Chinese company to book as per the law of People's Republic of China.
The letter also shed light on the squalid and unhygienic living conditions of the workers, putting them at risk of contracting Covid-19.


Feb 4, 2014
Ha ha ha @Atlas Bhai dekhen - Shushil samaj (urf civil society urf chetona Hindu wannabe gong) in full retaliatory attitude. They have all come out of the woodwork.

Now these India shills want to make China - the new anti-liberation force! This is good as we now know who the real India shills are! :lol:

Dr Asif Nazrul, Anu Muhammad, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Sultana Kamal, Khusi Kabir, Meghna Guhathakurta, CR Abrar, Azfar Hossain, Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Zonayed Saki, among others, signed the letter.

The ones in bold are more (মনেপ্রাণে) Hindu than Hindus in Bangladesh themselves. :P

Here is Sultana Kamal - this is Ramzan, no comments are needed.

Just look at her scowl and make your own conclusions. Forever "angry at men" faces.

These are people (in the words of the inimitable George Carlin) who have a "severe appearance deficit". :-)

May Allah help them.


Here is Khushi Kabir

These people worry more about the weather and humidity in Kolkata than the citizens in that city.

Khushi's Hindu bindi has been getting larger and larger over the years - I suspect in another couple of years it will get to cover her nose...I doubt each one of them follow any precept of Islam which their parents did.

Why don't these people move to Kolkata and stay there since they love that culture so much?

Who died and made them civil society rights advocate in this country??
 
Last edited:
Aug 2, 2018
Bilal9 said:
Ha ha ha @Atlas Bhai dekhen - Shushil samaj (civil society urf chetona gong) in full retaliatory attitude. They have all come out of the woodwork.

Now these India shills want to make China - the new anti-liberation force! This is good as we now know who the real India shills are! :lol:

Dr Asif Nazrul, Anu Muhammad, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Sultana Kamal, Khusi Kabir, Meghna Guhathakurta, CR Abrar, Azfar Hossain, Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Zonayed Saki, among others, signed the letter.

The ones is bold are more Hindu than Hindus in Bangladesh themselves. :P
@Bilal9 Bhai , somossa nai rotone roton chine. Sultana kamal er amma (Sufia kamal) o bishishto anti liberation force chhilen ( oderi narrative a). :omghaha:

https://www.deshrupantor.com/amp/literature/2020/12/24/266469

Soboi Halua rutir keramoti re Bhai.Halua ruti dile ei shushil ra nijer nani dadi reo bessha hisabe prochar korbe.

Etodin por ninda jananor karon to khuboi porishkar. Karon Chinese defence minister visit kore relation ke onno uchchotay nise, eder chulkani to hobei.
 
Oct 13, 2018
For real lol?

Sushil somaz my ***🤣🤣🤣
 
Aug 12, 2012
I Wonder if these intellectuals will talk about the recent bashundora incident..
 
Jul 23, 2013
Bilal9 said:
Ha ha ha @Atlas Bhai dekhen - Shushil samaj (urf civil society urf chetona Hindu wannabe gong) in full retaliatory attitude. They have all come out of the woodwork.

Now these India shills want to make China - the new anti-liberation force! This is good as we now know who the real India shills are! :lol:

Dr Asif Nazrul, Anu Muhammad, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Sultana Kamal, Khusi Kabir, Meghna Guhathakurta, CR Abrar, Azfar Hossain, Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Zonayed Saki, among others, signed the letter.

The ones is bold are more Hindu than Hindus in Bangladesh themselves. :P

Here is Sultana Kamal - this is Ramzan, no comments are needed. Just look at her scowl and make your own conclusions.


Here is Khushi Kabir

These people worry more about the weather and humidity in Kolkata than people there.

Khushi's Hindu bindi has been getting larger and larger over the years - I suspect in another couple of years it will get to cover her nose...I doubt each one of them follow any precept of Islam which their parents did.

Why don't these people move to Kolkata and stay there since they love that culture so much?

Who died and made them civil society rights advocate in this country??
Civil society groups in BD = wear big red dot and be advocate for a cause that is non existent, may I add they speak terrible english. Definitely sponsored by some Kolkata group.
 
Oct 27, 2014
Bilal9 said:
Ha ha ha @Atlas Bhai dekhen - Shushil samaj (urf civil society urf chetona Hindu wannabe gong) in full retaliatory attitude. They have all come out of the woodwork.

Now these India shills want to make China - the new anti-liberation force! This is good as we now know who the real India shills are! :lol:

Dr Asif Nazrul, Anu Muhammad, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Sultana Kamal, Khusi Kabir, Meghna Guhathakurta, CR Abrar, Azfar Hossain, Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Zonayed Saki, among others, signed the letter.

The ones in bold are more (মনেপ্রাণে) Hindu than Hindus in Bangladesh themselves. :P

Here is Sultana Kamal - this is Ramzan, no comments are needed.

Just look at her scowl and make your own conclusions. Forever "angry at men" faces.

These are people (in the words of the inimitable George Carlin) who have a "severe appearance deficit". :-)

May Allah help them.


Here is Khushi Kabir

These people worry more about the weather and humidity in Kolkata than the citizens in that city.

Khushi's Hindu bindi has been getting larger and larger over the years - I suspect in another couple of years it will get to cover her nose...I doubt each one of them follow any precept of Islam which their parents did.

Why don't these people move to Kolkata and stay there since they love that culture so much?

Who died and made them civil society rights advocate in this country??
Oh yes the classic Bengali hags who pretends to be feminists
😌
 
Dec 9, 2008
Bilal9 said:
Ha ha ha @Atlas Bhai dekhen - Shushil samaj (urf civil society urf chetona Hindu wannabe gong) in full retaliatory attitude. They have all come out of the woodwork.

Now these India shills want to make China - the new anti-liberation force! This is good as we now know who the real India shills are! :lol:

Dr Asif Nazrul, Anu Muhammad, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Sultana Kamal, Khusi Kabir, Meghna Guhathakurta, CR Abrar, Azfar Hossain, Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Zonayed Saki, among others, signed the letter.

The ones in bold are more (মনেপ্রাণে) Hindu than Hindus in Bangladesh themselves. :P

Here is Sultana Kamal - this is Ramzan, no comments are needed.

Just look at her scowl and make your own conclusions. Forever "angry at men" faces.

These are people (in the words of the inimitable George Carlin) who have a "severe appearance deficit". :-)

May Allah help them.


Here is Khushi Kabir

These people worry more about the weather and humidity in Kolkata than the citizens in that city.

Khushi's Hindu bindi has been getting larger and larger over the years - I suspect in another couple of years it will get to cover her nose...I doubt each one of them follow any precept of Islam which their parents did.

Why don't these people move to Kolkata and stay there since they love that culture so much?

Who died and made them civil society rights advocate in this country??
Ah the ultra Bong liberals...dancing to the tune of their masters. To them being Bengali is more important than being Bangladeshi. Their loyalty does not lie in the best interest of Bangladesh. Period.

Dr. Asif Nazrul is different though, my knowledge is probably limited. I saw him criticize govt. on social issues. And doesn't fit the ultra liberal "atheist" category either.

1619863695082.png


On the issue itself- Injustice was done to the labours. But that was by our own govt. forces.

Turning it into an anti-China issue is clearly a RAW directed drama.

It's not China who makes strategic decision to install a coal powered power plan in Bangladesh. It's not China who opened fire on protesting workers. The responsibilites lie solely with the Government of Bangladesh for the death of these innoncent workers and they ought to take the responsibility.
 
May 12, 2020
Saiful Islam said:
Civil society groups in BD = wear big red dot and be advocate for a cause that is non existent, may I add they speak terrible english. Definitely sponsored by some Kolkata group.
Everybody in Bangladesh speaks poor English.


They struggle to pronounce Vs and Bs... Let's not even talk about the grammar or the stuttering..


We will get nowhere with such poor command of English but alas, our youth are more interested in watching Hindi movies and learning half broken hindi.
 
Feb 4, 2014
What I find rather fascinating is that these people all start howling in protest when Jamatis do supposed wrongs, but when govt. cadre or RAB kills or maims anyone in Jamat or Hefazat, they are completely silent.

I don't know if there are exceptions to this rule, but haven't seen any so far.
 
Jun 14, 2016
fallstuff said:
Dr Asif Nazrul, Anu Muhammad, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, Sultana Kamal, Khusi Kabir, Meghna Guhathakurta, CR Abrar, Azfar Hossain, Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Zonayed Saki, among others, signed the letter.
The names show who are these Shushil guys. They sent the protest letter to the Chinese Ambassador and no doubt the Indian Ambassador will be eagerly arranging extra monetary compensation, not for the victims, but for these Shushil families on monthly basis.

Oh!! that Anu/Dhonu Muhammed and that Khushi Kabir the ugliest woman on Earth with her large red Sun patching on the forehead!!

Joy Bangla!! Joy Dhonu Muhammed and Joy Khushi Kabir!! Joy Awami League!! Joy BAL culture!!!
 
Feb 4, 2014
bluesky said:
The names show who are these Shushil guys. They sent the protest letter to the Chinese Ambassador and no doubt the Indian Ambassador will be eagerly arranging extra monetary compensation, not for the victims, but for these Shushil families on monthly basis.

Oh!! that Anu/Dhonu Muhammed and that Khushi Kabir the ugliest woman on Earth with her large red Sun patching on her forehead!!

Joy Bangla!! Joy Dhonu Muhammed and Joy Khushi Kabir!! Joy Awami League!! Joy BAL culture!!!
All practitioners of useless "aantel-giri" and India-sycophancy when the poor in Bangladesh actually need one thing, good jobs that pay bills. I think apparel factory owners are a hundred times better as practical humanists than these useless aantels (intellectuals).
 
