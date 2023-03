In one Vid DP, Rana goon saying IK is a fitna and if he remains Pakistan will not be there.



He didn't explained it further that IK is a Fitna for all the corrupt political and non political mafia, and if he remains Pakistan won't be in the clutches of the mafia hegemony and military political engineering will end and has to follow the constitution and rule of law.



Fitna and a nightmare, the death knell for the Mafias of the country, Sharifs, Zardari, Fazal and Neutrals included(if they aren't neutrals).