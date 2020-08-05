/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Banning Hindu caste system

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by @xxx[{::::::::::::::::::>, Aug 5, 2020 at 4:37 AM.

  1. Aug 5, 2020 at 4:37 AM #1
    Let's be honest, Hinduism is basically a caste system. That's all it is. Upholding upper caste supremacy over other people on whom the hierarchy and a subservient caste identity was imposed. It's not too long ago that lower caste women were forced to keep their breasts uncovered or temple prostitution was actively practiced.

    It baffles me that some people take pride in "ancient", whereas everywhere else in the world the ancient practices like caste have been abandoned in antiquity.

    I think it's time countries all across South Asia started banning this caste cult and restore the dignity of non-upper caste natives of the subcontinent.

    As long as Hinduism exists, caste system won't go away. Every Indian understands this, still pretends otherwise.

    The only solution is banning Hinduism itself. Every country with a Hindu population should give Hindus an option to switch to one of the following: Atheism, Islam, Buddhism or Christianity.

    Anything short of banning the entire cult will not yield any result.

    Also Pakistan government should actively support rights of non-upper caste Indian to be seen and treated as equal to Brahmins, and globally highlight the violence and oppression they face when they stand up for their basic rights.
     
  2. Aug 5, 2020 at 4:43 AM #2
    No wonder temples proliferate in India and they prefer temples to Mosques:-
    " It's not too long ago that lower caste women were forced to keep their breasts uncovered or temple prostitution was actively practiced."
     
  3. Aug 5, 2020 at 4:44 AM #3
    I hope Mods make this sticky. This is something we should actively promote. It is a just cause and a moral responsibility of all South Asians to ensure a dignified life for everyone.
     
  4. Aug 5, 2020 at 4:46 AM #4
    This recent survey is very relevant:
    [​IMG]
     
  5. Aug 5, 2020 at 4:52 AM #5
    Explains their high rape rates
     
  6. Aug 5, 2020 at 4:53 AM #6
    I don't think these are considered rapes but as a duty of the lower castes.
     
