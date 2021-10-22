What's new

Banned outfit TLP Martyrs 4 Policemen - Videos surfaced

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,362
11
25,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
Unemployed illiterate or as their mentor would say.....***$$$
Click to expand...
First, they wanted to close the French embassy and expulsion of staff . When govt refused, now they want expel the ambassador. When Pak-EU in talks extension of trade agreement for the next two years.

1634917194833.png
 
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
789
0
1,407
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These fanatics will burn and destroy everything in the name of Islam. Though there is little possibility but Govt need to deal these animals very strictly.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
22,652
174
43,126
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Regardless of their affiliation with any party; no one should malign Molvi, Islam or generalize it against Muslims. Stay focused on the topic which is TLP violating State Law and that's it. Those who have issues with religion or beard of anyone; should stay away or will be dealt accordingly.

Regards,
Windjammer said:
Breaking News.

TLP goons have run over two police officers in Lahore.
These Animals need to be culled immediately.
Click to expand...
Rammed under the truck by protestors. Sad it is yaar.
 
PurpleButcher

PurpleButcher

FULL MEMBER
Oct 31, 2008
1,218
2
2,403
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
as per news, the two policemen were killed by being crushed under vehicles!

Q. Can this be justified by the followers of Rehmat-ul-Aalimeen? Is this Islam?How does this affect France?

And if we do everything TLP asks for, the economic ramifications would be dealt by easily? What if EU and US increase tariffs on our exports, CAD increases and Dollar touches 250-300, petrol reaches 250, then would this nation sit quietly saying atleast we expelled the ambassador? No! when its inflation which hits us, we forget the moral stances that the state has been forced to take by the masses.

People give examples of development in Dubai, dubai has bikini beaches, bars, world sex capital, and Israel tourism ministry's banners along with US airbases! The problem with masses is they want moral high grounds but are not willing to pay the price for it whne standing at fuel pumps or buying groceries!
 
S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,443
-2
1,074
Country
India
Location
India
1. TLP should be dealt with severely.
2. At the same as an Islamic nation, Pak cannot ignore repeated encouragement to Islamophobic practises by European govt esp GoFr. Some action needs to be taken against EU/Fr depending upon merit of case.

Regards
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,985
9
6,923
PurpleButcher said:
as per news, the two policemen were killed by being crushed under vehicles!

Q. Can this be justified by the followers of Rehmat-ul-Aalimeen? Is this Islam?How does this affect France?

And if we do everything TLP asks for, the economic ramifications would be dealt by easily? What if EU and US increase tariffs on our exports, CAD increases and Dollar touches 250-300, petrol reaches 250, then would this nation sit quietly saying atleast we expelled the ambassador? No! when its inflation which hits us, we forget the moral stances that the state has been forced to take by the masses.

People give examples of development in Dubai, dubai has bikini beaches, bars, world sex capital, and Israel tourism ministry's banners along with US airbases! The problem with masses is they want moral high grounds but are not willing to pay the price for it whne standing at fuel pumps or buying groceries!
Click to expand...
Then they will again blame the state and say it was your responsibility not to give in to the demands that were going to lead to
this situation.
 
H

Hassan90

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2017
179
-4
241
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Qmjd said:
Not more goons than punjab police
Click to expand...
Don't say the obviouse . they will ban you ,truth is bitter for these ppl. You can call molvi/ulamas and their supporters names and ask for killing all the ppl demonstrating but don't you dare call these manhoos cleanshave seculars anything because then you become terrorist .

These kind is taking their last breath , anybody fighting islam and their representives aka mullah/molvi is going to lose and these ppl will fly to where the belong, like in Afghanistan and iran before them, i am looking forward to that Day when that happens with these fasiq and fajir friend of kuffaars who laugh and want blood of religous folk..Insh'Allah
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
3,624
0
4,338
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Riz said:
Establishment is responsible, what are our intelligence agencies were doing? Why they allowed these pigs to gather again in cities?
Click to expand...
Exactly Pakistan is always sleeping and it gets to a point of no return, the agencies should have pre emptied this stupid protest by a banned organisation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom