What's new

Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
92,344
98
149,092
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,..,,.

Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas

AFP
March 16, 2023


<p>Afghan girls learn the holy Quran at a madrassa or an Islamic school on the outskirts of Kabul. — AFP</p>


Afghan girls learn the holy Quran at a madrassa or an Islamic school on the outskirts of Kabul. — AFP

In a madrassa in the Afghan capital, rows of teenage girls rock back and forth reciting verses of the Quran under the watchful eye of a religious scholar.

The number of Islamic schools has grown across Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, with teenage girls increasingly attending classes after they were banned from secondary schools.

“We were depressed because we were denied an education,” said 16-year-old Farah, a veil covering her face and hair.

“It’s then that my family decided I should at least come here. The only open place for us now is a madrassa.”

Instead of maths and literature, the girls focus on rote-learning the Quran in Arabic — a language most of them don’t understand.

Those who want to learn the meaning of the verses study separately, where a teacher translates and explains the text in their local language.

AFP visited three madrassas in Kabul and in the southern city of Kandahar, where scholars said the number of girl students has doubled since last year.

For Farah, her ambition of becoming a lawyer was dashed when Taliban authorities blocked girls from secondary school — and months later banned women from attending university.

“Everyone’s dreams are lost,” she said.

Still, Farah — whose real name has been changed to protect her identity like other students AFP interviewed for this story — counts herself lucky in that her parents allowed her to attend classes at all.

Education deadlock​

The Taliban government adheres to an austere interpretation of Islam.

Rulings are passed down by the reclusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and his inner circle of religious advisers, who are against education for girls and women, some officials say.

Akhundzada has ordered hundreds of new madrassas to be built as he establishes his Islamic Emirate based on sharia.

Authorities in Kabul have given several excuses for the closure of girls’ schools — including the need for segregated classrooms and Islamic uniforms, which were largely already in place.

The government insists schools will eventually reopen.

Education is the main sticking point behind a deadlock with the international community, which has condemned the stripping away of freedoms for women and girls.

No country has recognised the Taliban government, which is battling to keep afloat an economy where more than half the population face starvation, according to aid agencies.

Hosna, a former university student studying medicine, now teaches at a madrassa in Kandahar, reading verses of the Quran to a class of more than 30 girls who repeat the words back to her.

In this picture taken on February 13, 2023, Afghan girls learn the holy Quran at a madrassa or an Islamic school on the outskirts of Kabul. — AFP


In this picture taken on February 13, 2023, Afghan girls learn the holy Quran at a madrassa or an Islamic school on the outskirts of Kabul. — AFP

“Studying in universities helps to build a future, makes us aware of our rights,” she said. “But there is no future in madrassas. They are studying here because they are helpless.”

The madrassa, located in an old building, has small classrooms with no electricity.

Despite the financial constraints faced by the management of the school, dozens of students attend classes for free.

Friendship and distraction​

The educational value of madrassas is subject to fierce debate, with experts saying they do not provide the necessary skills for gainful employment as adults.

“Given the present conditions, the need for modern education is a priority,” said Abdul Bari Madani, a scholar who frequently appears on local TV to discuss religious affairs.

Islamic schools have grown across Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, with teenage girls increasingly attending classes after they were banned from secondary schools. — AFP


Islamic schools have grown across Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, with teenage girls increasingly attending classes after they were banned from secondary schools. — AFP

“Efforts need to be taken so that the Islamic world is not left behind… letting go of modern education is like betraying the nation.”

Around the world, some madrassas have been associated with militancy.

Many of the Taliban’s leaders were educated at the Darul Uloom Haqqania madrassa in Pakistan, which earned the nickname “University of Jihad”.

Niamatullah Ulfat, head of Islamic Studies at Kandahar province’s education department, said the government is “thinking day and night on how to increase madrassas”.

“The idea is that we can bring the new generation of this country into the world with good training, good teachings and good ethics,” he told AFP.

Yalda, whose father is an engineer and mother was a teacher under the ousted US-backed regime, was top of her class at her old school, but still shines at the madrassa and has memorised the Quran within 15 months.

“A madrassa cannot help me in becoming a doctor… But it’s still good. It’s good for expanding our religious knowledge,” the 16-year-old said.

The madrassa, on the outskirts of Kabul, is divided into two blocks – one for girls and the other for boys.

Still, classes are held at different times to ensure there is no interaction at all between the two genders.

Several girls told AFP that attending a madrassa does provide some stimulation — and the chance to be with friends.
“I tell myself that someday the schools might open and my education will resume,” said Sara.
If not, she is determined to learn one way or the other.

“Now that there are smartphones and the internet… schools are not the only way to get an education,” she added.


www.dawn.com

Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas

Instead of maths and literature, the girls focus on rote-learning the Quran in Arabic — a language most of them don't understand.
www.dawn.com
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
7,796
-5
11,601
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bearded cavemen have nothing to do with Islam. The Prophet said get knowledge even if you have to travel to China. These bearded fvckers should be shot in the balls.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
47,401
58
39,990
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Enigma SIG said:
Bearded cavemen have nothing to do with Islam.
Click to expand...

So please remind me when and where was the first verse revealed?







Note: No offence intended. This is just to show that these fools are trying to emulate that noble event in their sick minds. That is all.
 
my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 8, 2011
5,023
-9
2,738
Country
United States
Location
India
Enigma SIG said:
Bearded cavemen have nothing to do with Islam. The Prophet said get knowledge even if you have to travel to China. These bearded fvckers should be shot in the balls.
Click to expand...
At least they are offering Islamic education. They can become good knowledgeble muslim.

With 40 million people and 14 billion dollars GDP, they cannot run a country and fund education. Islamic countries should offer online education.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
211
Views
8K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
ghazi52
Afghan universities reopen but women still barred
2 3
Replies
36
Views
840
Goritoes
Goritoes
ghazi52
Taliban detain educator who assailed girls varsity ban
Replies
0
Views
283
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Kabul suicide blast kills 19, mostly girls, at education centre
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
Bleek
Bleek
ghazi52
At least 16 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast
Replies
0
Views
638
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom