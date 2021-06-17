What's new

Banks may charge minimum 0.1% or Rs.200 for online banking per month: SBP

adelphi

adelphi

FULL MEMBER
Oct 5, 2019
271
0
396
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Pathetic..... while rest of the world is moving towards cashless economy, here Govt is discouraging people from Internet Banking or Banking all togather.
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,535
-1
4,606
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ye kia ch+++pa hai? They literally just removed Withholding tax because it was retarded. And they are adding this fee, well atleast its not as high as Withholding tax(which was 0.6%), but this is going in pockets of banks. Government is getting shiat in this. Banks were already profitable why this change?

What "sustainable innovative business models", approximately all Pakistani banks have shitty service. They were already charging 50 Pkrs on IBFT, why increase it? Also they already get fees for debit/credit card and online access etc, yearly, also their is already tax on international purchase. This is so retarded, they should remove IBFT fee all together.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom