Bankruptcy is no big deal for us. Zardari

Well he is right

Let's say bankruptcy happens it won't effect the elite.

Infact it may be beneficial for elite since their business may continue to flourish
 
Obviously, people on the lower rungs of the social ladder drown first when the flood waters rise.
 
they all fly abroad
It's actually better for them even if they don't fly outside the country they can simply use another currency if they want to

How's everything will become cheaper for them because labor would become cheaper.

Their income isn't in rupees it's in dollars

The more the dollar fall the more the economy to presses the more cheaper everything becomes in the more easily you can control the masses with biryani and rice
If the country develops people become educated, they will ask more questions more questions mean more problems.

Recent development and improvement in per capita income in Pakistan has caused all the problems.

Listen to all of our problem is to get rid of this

Pakistan politics has become too much about questions of where the event was earned and how it was earned.

Has caused a storm of "batamizi"
People now don't even respect their elders like Nawaz sharif, Mualana sahab and zardari now who have served the country for more than 40 years
 

