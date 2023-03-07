Bankruptcy is no big deal for us. Zardari

It's actually better for them even if they don't fly outside the country they can simply use another currency if they want toHow's everything will become cheaper for them because labor would become cheaper.Their income isn't in rupees it's in dollarsThe more the dollar fall the more the economy to presses the more cheaper everything becomes in the more easily you can control the masses with biryani and riceIf the country develops people become educated, they will ask more questions more questions mean more problems.Recent development and improvement in per capita income in Pakistan has caused all the problems.Listen to all of our problem is to get rid of thisPakistan politics has become too much about questions of where the event was earned and how it was earned.Has caused a storm of "batamizi"People now don't even respect their elders like Nawaz sharif, Mualana sahab and zardari now who have served the country for more than 40 years