Bank statement of journalist Rozina Islam sought

Journalist Rozina Islam
BFIU has sent letter to the banks in this regard.
BFIU has also sought the bank statements of Dhallywood actor Pori Moni and suspended Awami League leader Helena Jahangir and seven others.
Investigative journalist Rozina is known for dozens of ground-breaking reports in her career.
She was kept confined at the health ministry for more than six hours on 17 May on allegations of taking snapshots of some government documents and later she was handed over to police.
Rozina Islam was shown arrested in the case on charges of spiriting away "important" documents on the same night. She was later freed on bail.