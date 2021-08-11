What's new

Bank statement of journalist Rozina Islam sought

M

mmr

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2018
1,685
1
2,280
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
Bank statement of journalist Rozina Islam sought
BFIU has sent letter to the banks in this regard
Journalist Rozina Islam
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
Journalist Rozina Islam

Journalist Rozina Islam

The bank statement of Prothom Alo's Senior Reporter Rozina Islam was sought by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Wednesday.
BFIU has sent letter to the banks in this regard.
BFIU has also sought the bank statements of Dhallywood actor Pori Moni and suspended Awami League leader Helena Jahangir and seven others.

Investigative journalist Rozina is known for dozens of ground-breaking reports in her career.
She was kept confined at the health ministry for more than six hours on 17 May on allegations of taking snapshots of some government documents and later she was handed over to police.
Rozina Islam was shown arrested in the case on charges of spiriting away "important" documents on the same night. She was later freed on bail.


www.tbsnews.net

Bank statement of journalist Rozina Islam sought

BFIU has sent letter to the banks in this regard
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
@Atlas

Seems BD finally waking up...growing some balls.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,873
-6
6,915
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rozina, huh? Heard the name before. Isn't she the same woman who leaked the document about the price of Chinese vaccine? or was it some minister?
 
M

mmr

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2018
1,685
1
2,280
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
Valar. said:
Rozina, huh? Heard the name before. Isn't she the same woman who leaked the document about the price of Chinese vaccine? or was it some minister?
Click to expand...
Yes she did. One of the RAW agent. Indians are desperate to ruin china bangladesh relationships after they **** up vaccines supplies.

Can you believe how retard indians are. Cant help and if some one else want to help also whinning about that.

Bd is the most unfortunate country its beside india. If bd was in somewhere far we will be lot better country.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom