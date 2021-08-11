Bank statement of journalist Rozina Islam sought
BFIU has sent letter to the banks in this regard
Journalist Rozina Islam
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
Journalist Rozina Islam
The bank statement of Prothom Alo's Senior Reporter Rozina Islam was sought by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Wednesday.
BFIU has sent letter to the banks in this regard.
BFIU has also sought the bank statements of Dhallywood actor Pori Moni and suspended Awami League leader Helena Jahangir and seven others.
Investigative journalist Rozina is known for dozens of ground-breaking reports in her career.
She was kept confined at the health ministry for more than six hours on 17 May on allegations of taking snapshots of some government documents and later she was handed over to police.
Rozina Islam was shown arrested in the case on charges of spiriting away "important" documents on the same night. She was later freed on bail.
@Atlas
Seems BD finally waking up...growing some balls.
BFIU has sent letter to the banks in this regard
Journalist Rozina Islam
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
Journalist Rozina Islam
The bank statement of Prothom Alo's Senior Reporter Rozina Islam was sought by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Wednesday.
BFIU has sent letter to the banks in this regard.
BFIU has also sought the bank statements of Dhallywood actor Pori Moni and suspended Awami League leader Helena Jahangir and seven others.
Investigative journalist Rozina is known for dozens of ground-breaking reports in her career.
She was kept confined at the health ministry for more than six hours on 17 May on allegations of taking snapshots of some government documents and later she was handed over to police.
Rozina Islam was shown arrested in the case on charges of spiriting away "important" documents on the same night. She was later freed on bail.
Bank statement of journalist Rozina Islam sought
BFIU has sent letter to the banks in this regard
www.tbsnews.net
Seems BD finally waking up...growing some balls.