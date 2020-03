There is no red tapism, the usual requirements to prove your source of income; Passport/CNIC/NICOP are required you cannot open an online account now due to FATF requirements and usual KYC/AML/CFT implemented worldwide.Internationally since most of the data is centralized and available as per required but in Pakistan the data is still distributed and we are more fond of paper therefore you have to present yourself in the bank where they will take your Passport/CNIC/NICOP along proof/source of income CSR if you are in europe and they will perform biometric.Check if there is a branch of Dubai Islamic Bank or one of big 5 pakistani banks in whichever country you are it will be easier to open an account in Pakistan later.Joint VentureUnited National Bank Ltd (UNBL)United National Bank Ltd (UNBL) is a banking institution incorporated in the UK and authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). UNBL has six branches located in Central London, Ilford, Bradford, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.UNBL was formed in 2001 as a Joint Venture between NBP and UBL through merger of the UK branches of United Bank Limited and National Bank of Pakistan, who had been operating in the UK since the mid-1960s. The principal activities of UNBL are to provide retail banking products through its branch network and Agents in major cities in the UK; wholesale banking, treasury and money transmission services to Financial Institutions, and trade finance facilities to businesses of all sizes.