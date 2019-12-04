SpaceMan18
Bangladesh’s upper court tells government to get serious about renewables
Responding to a petition seeking an order to protect vulnerable wildlife habitats, the High Court of Bangladesh has told policymakers in Dhaka to draw up a plan for 100% clean energy.
JULY 20, 2021 SYFUL ISLAM
The International Renewable Energy Agency has estimated Bangladesh had 301 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at the end of 2020.
Graphic created by Max Hall, using content from freevectormaps.com, for pv magazine
The High Court of Bangladesh has responded to a petition seeking to protect the country's wetland habitats by calling on the government to prepare a masterplan to make the nation 100% powered by renewables.
Citing the example set by Germany in raising the proportion of renewable energy generation in its national power mix, the court said Dhaka should formulate a renewable energy act and establish a renewables ministry and a renewable energy commission, to expedite clean power generation.
The court issued the directives as it responded to a writ petition filed by the Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA) which successfully sought an order to save Bangladeshi wetlands.
“Presently … fossil fuel is considered as very harmful for climate,” said the high court in its verdict on the BELA petition. “The developed world has stopped using fossil fuel [sic] and engaged in generation of renewable energy as an alternative.”
The Bangladeshi renewables industry applauded the court’s observation and said clean power lacked impetus because it had not received enough promotion by the government.
Responsibility for clean power deployment currently sits with Bangladesh's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, which still overwhelmingly focuses on conventional, fossil fuel power generation, according to renewables-industry professionals.
Barua lauded a recent government decision to remove permission for ten coal-fired power plants and welcomed an ambition, announced by the power minister, for the country to generate 40% of its electricity from renewables by 2041.
Vulnerable
The issue has gained added attention as Bangladeshi is currently chairing the Climate Vulnerable Forum of 48 nations disproportionately affected by global heating.
Bangladesh's current five-year-plan – its eighth, which started this year – has also pledged aggressive funding and policy support for renewables.
At present, around 3% of Bangladesh's energy generation capacity is accounted for by its 766.49 MW of clean energy project capacity.
