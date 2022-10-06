Bangladesh’s to overcome economic crisis by 2026: PM Hasina

Bangladesh to overcome economic crisis by 2026: PM Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh will overcome financial crisis by 2026. "During my visit, I had unofficial visits with many leaders of the world, all of whom fear that the year 2023 will be a bleak and disastrous period. Everyone fears imminent worldwide poverty in the...

06 October, 2022, 04:00 pmLast modified: 06 October, 2022, 05:25 pm"During my visit, I had unofficial visits with many leaders of the world, all of whom fear that the year 2023 will be a bleak and disastrous period. Everyone fears imminent worldwide poverty in the upcoming year," the premier said while addressing a press conference, regarding her UK and US visit, from Ganabhaban on Thursday (6 October)."We had plans to recover from economic crisis by 2024. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, we took two years extra, and have now targeted 2026. The Awami League government is working for the development of the country. Bangladesh is marching forward overcoming economic crises," she added."We are leaning towards economic development. In the case of this year's budget, we allocated more than the last year's. We are not lagging behind in case of targeted development," said the premier.She also said, "When I had meetings in Washington, I shared with them all that I have been constantly urging our countrymen to cultivate food in their respective lands and farms. We have also called for austerity in use of electricity and all other resources."PM Hasina returned home early Tuesday (4 October) after completing her 18-day visit to the UK and the US.She went to London on 15 September, mainly to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a reception hosted by King Charles llI.On 19 September, she left London for New York while on 24 September she went to Washington DC.Sheikh Hasina addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 23 September. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.