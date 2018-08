Thursday, Aug 02, 2018

Bangladesh’s tax revenue to GDP ratio is the lowest in South Asia

In the last 10 years, Bangladesh’s average tax to GDP ratio was 10.3%, which is 19.6% in India and Nepal 19.6%. In developed countries the average tax to GDP ratio is 35.8%.