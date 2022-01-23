Bangladesh’s Symphony starts smartphone export to Nepal​

Black_cats
Bangladesh’s Symphony starts smartphone export to NepalStaff Correspondent | Published: 21:15, Jan 22,2022 | Updated: 21:57, Jan 22,2022
https://www.newagebd.net/article/160680/bangladeshs-symphony-starts-smartphone-export-to-nepal
The photo taken on Saturday shows an inner view of Symphony’s handset manufacturing factory at Ashulia in Dhaka. – New Age photo.
Bangladeshi mobile handset manufacturer Symphony on Saturday officially launched export of locally manufactured smartphone of its own brand to South Asian country Nepal.
The company also announced that the smartphone manufacturer would expand export of Symphony-branded and locally manufactured handsets to Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Oman by this year.
The announcements were made at an event organised by the entity at Symphony’s handset manufacturing factory at Ashulia on the outskirt of Dhaka.
Posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar, its secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, BTRC chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder, its director generals Brigadier General Md Nasim Parvez, Brigadier General Mohammad Moniruzzaman Jewel, and Symphony managing director Jakaria Shahid spoke at the event.
Jakaria said, ‘The first consignment was made in October 2021 when 15,000 smartphones were exported to Nepal but the company could not make announcement officially at that time due to the ongoing coronavirus situation and that’s why we are making it now.’
As locally-grown company, Symphony has become the second company after Walton to start export of locally manufactured mobile handsets from Bangladesh.
Jakaria also said that the manufacturing unit in Ashulia had capacity to manufacture 10 lakh handsets a month by utilising its existing capacity, but the output could be increased further.
Mustafa Jabbar hopped that Symphony would not only able to export in five countries but also be able to spread everywhere across the world.
Bangladesh once would be able to export technology to other countries for mobile manufacturing as well, he said.
At present, exporters receive 10 per cent cash incentive against export of handsets manufactured in Bangladesh.