What's new

Bangladesh's RMG export to US rises 51pc

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
9,036
-3
21,285
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's RMG export to US rises 51pc​

Published: December 04, 2022 20:33:45 | Updated: December 05, 2022 08:56:48
Bangladesh's RMG export to US rises 51pc


The USA has imported RMG items worth $7.55 billions from Bangladesh during the January-September period of the current year which is around 51 per cent higher compared to the same period of last year.

According to the latest statistics from the Office of Textiles and Apparel of the United States, the import of RMG items by the USA from different countries of the world also increased by 34.61 per cent during this nine-month period.

Bangladesh has been able to maintain its position as the 3rd largest RMG sourcing country for the USA with a share of 8.54 per cent, reports BSS.

Director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Mohiuddin Rubel said that the interest of USA buyers in procuring RMG items from Bangladesh has increased in recent times due to the various initiatives of the government and the entrepreneur during the Covid-19 period alongside the improved compliance situation in Bangladesh.
Besides, the USA has also reduced its import of apparel from China which has also come as a blessing for Bangladesh.
According to official data, China is currently the largest source of apparel items for the USA with a share of 22.48 per cent followed by Vietnam in the 2nd position having a market share of 18.51 per cent.

The USA also imports RMG items from Indonesia, India, Cambodia, Pakistan and South Korea.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Bangladesh's RMG export to US rises 51pc

The USA has imported RMG items worth $7.55 billions from Bangladesh during the January-September period of the current year which is around 51 per cent higher compared to the same period of last year. According to the latest statistics from the Office of Textiles and Apparel of the United...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh's RMG export to US rises 51pc
Replies
0
Views
35
bluesky
B
B
Apparel exports to EU witness 45pc growth in January-June
Replies
2
Views
289
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
'$95b RMG exports by 2030 possible, if MMF potential tapped'
Replies
8
Views
320
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh RMG export to US sees 59pc increase
Replies
0
Views
295
Black_cats
B
B
RMG exports to US top $5b in six months
2
Replies
18
Views
831
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom