Bangladesh's RMG export to US rises 51pc​

Published: December 04, 2022 20:33:45 | Updated: December 04, 2022 20:38:19The USA has imported RMG items worth $7.55 billions from Bangladesh during the January-September period of the current year which is around 51 per cent higher compared to the same period of last year.According to the latest statistics from the Office of Textiles and Apparel of the United States, the import of RMG items by the USA from different countries of the world also increased by 34.61 per cent during this nine-month period.Bangladesh has been able to maintain its position as the 3rd largest RMG sourcing country for the USA with a share of 8.54 per cent, reports BSS.Director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Mohiuddin Rubel said that the interest of USA buyers in procuring RMG items from Bangladesh has increased in recent times due to the various initiatives of the government and the entrepreneur during the Covid-19 period alongside the improved compliance situation in Bangladesh.Besides, the USA has also reduced its import of apparel from China which has also come as a blessing for Bangladesh.According to official data, China is currently the largest source of apparel items for the USA with a share of 22.48 per cent followed by Vietnam in the 2nd position having a market share of 18.51 per cent.The USA also imports RMG items from Indonesia, India, Cambodia, Pakistan and South Korea.