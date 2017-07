Bangladesh's remittance nosedives 14.5% to five-year low in FY2017

They remitted nearly $12.77 billion in the last fiscal year, which is a five-year low.

Worried over the falling trend of remittance, Finance Minister AMA Muhith has announced a plan to charge no fees from the expatriates for sending money.



"Remittance has dropped in all the countries. We are not alone. All our indices other than the remittance are doing good. Raising remittance is our major challenge now," he told bdnews24.com recently.