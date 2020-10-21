What's new

Bangladesh’s population increases 1% in 2020

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,775
-5
9,835
Bangladesh’s population increases 1% in 2020

BANGLADESH
TBS Report
28 February, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2021, 08:36 pm

tbsnews.net

Bangladesh’s population increases 1% in 2020

49.5 percent of the population is female, while 50.5 percent is male
tbsnews.net tbsnews.net


49.5 percent of the population is female, while 50.5 percent is male


Bangladesh's total population has increased by 1.6 million (1%) between January 2020 and January 2021.

The information was revealed in an annual report of datareportal.com.

49.5 percent of the population is female, while 50.5 percent is male. 38.5 percent of Bangladesh's population lives in urban centres, while 61.5 percent lives in rural areas, according to the report.

There were 47.61 million internet users in Bangladesh in January 2021 and the number of internet users in Bangladesh increased by 7.7 million (19%) between 2020 and 2021.

Internet penetration in Bangladesh stood at 28.8 percent in January 2021 and there were 45 million social media users in Bangladesh in January 2021.

The number of social media users in Bangladesh increased by 9 million (25%) between 2020 and 2021.

The number of social media users in Bangladesh was equivalent to 27.2 percent of the total population in January 2021.

There were 165.8 million mobile connections in Bangladesh in January 2021. The number of mobile connections in Bangladesh increased by 1.7 million (1.1%) between January 2020 and January 2021.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,677
-6
6,362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1% is good, not so high, not so low.

Ours increased by 2 percent, i.e., 4.4 million newborns, I think.

Check here for Pak:

www.worldometers.info

Pakistan Population (2021) - Worldometer

Population of Pakistan: current, historical, and projected population, growth rate, immigration, median age, total fertility rate (TFR), population density, urbanization, urban population, country's share of world population, and global rank. Data tables, maps, charts, and live population clock
www.worldometers.info www.worldometers.info

Check here for BD:
www.worldometers.info

Bangladesh Population (2021) - Worldometer

Population of Bangladesh: current, historical, and projected population, growth rate, immigration, median age, total fertility rate (TFR), population density, urbanization, urban population, country's share of world population, and global rank. Data tables, maps, charts, and live population clock
www.worldometers.info www.worldometers.info
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

DalalErMaNodi
Bangladesh to be 25th most populated country by 2100: Study
2
Replies
17
Views
584
Atlas
Atlas
Homo Sapiens
Explained: The comparison between India, Bangladesh per capita GDP
Replies
9
Views
549
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh poised as bridge between South, SE Asia
Replies
5
Views
322
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh Is Everyone’s Economic Darling. It Might Not Last.
Replies
7
Views
489
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh confounds the naysayers for all the right reasons
Replies
0
Views
250
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom