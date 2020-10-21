Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 6,775
- -5
Bangladesh’s population increases 1% in 2020
BANGLADESH
TBS Report
28 February, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2021, 08:36 pm
49.5 percent of the population is female, while 50.5 percent is male
Bangladesh's total population has increased by 1.6 million (1%) between January 2020 and January 2021.
The information was revealed in an annual report of datareportal.com.
49.5 percent of the population is female, while 50.5 percent is male. 38.5 percent of Bangladesh's population lives in urban centres, while 61.5 percent lives in rural areas, according to the report.
There were 47.61 million internet users in Bangladesh in January 2021 and the number of internet users in Bangladesh increased by 7.7 million (19%) between 2020 and 2021.
Internet penetration in Bangladesh stood at 28.8 percent in January 2021 and there were 45 million social media users in Bangladesh in January 2021.
The number of social media users in Bangladesh increased by 9 million (25%) between 2020 and 2021.
The number of social media users in Bangladesh was equivalent to 27.2 percent of the total population in January 2021.
There were 165.8 million mobile connections in Bangladesh in January 2021. The number of mobile connections in Bangladesh increased by 1.7 million (1.1%) between January 2020 and January 2021.
