Bangladesh’s per capita income to increase by $233 by June, estimated to be $2,824: BBS

ECONOMY

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 02:21 pm

The per capita income of Bangladesh is going to increase by $233 (Tk20,180) within the next two months, according to the latest provisional estimate of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). The per capita income is estimated to be $2,824 (Tk281,470) in this fiscal, and the Gross Domestic...
Bangladesh’s per capita income to increase by $233 by June: BBS


The per capita income of Bangladesh is going to increase by $233 (Tk20,180) within the next two months, according to the latest provisional estimate of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The per capita income is estimated to be $2,824 (Tk281,470) in this fiscal, and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to grow by 7.5%.

The BBS released its provisional estimate at a press briefing held on Tuesday.

The new projections were made after reviewing the information obtained in the first 6-7 months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the BBS provisional estimate, Agriculture sector is estimated to grow 2.2%, Industry sector 12.31% and Service sector was estimated to grow 8.72%.

The previous fiscal's GDP growth was 6.94% while Bangladesh's per capita income had increased to $2,591.
 
bluesky said:
Another hoax information.
Why are BD minister releasing press conferences for per capita each month? It seems odd havent seen this with other countries.

Other countries might do it once a year but with bd it seems they do it each month and increase it by few hundred. They seem to be in a hurry to make up numbers.
 
Khan_21 said:
Why are BD minister releasing press conferences for per capita each month? It seems odd havent seen this with other countries.

Other countries might do it once a year but with bd it seems they do it each month and increase it by few hundred. They seem to be in a hurry to make up numbers.
Yes it it is a bit odd the numbers are accurate as per capita PPP is rising in line with nominal.
 
Khan_21 said:
Why are BD minister releasing press conferences for per capita each month? It seems odd havent seen this with other countries.

Other countries might do it once a year but with bd it seems they do it each month and increase it by few hundred. They seem to be in a hurry to make up numbers.
Our Finance Minister Mustafa loves to predict things throughout the year. So, we will get the final figure in the second week of July. He will definitely inflate the already inflated figure. June, like in Pakistan, is the end of a fiscal year.
 
Bilal9 said:
Getting close to half a Trillion now. At this rate Bangladesh will definitely be a One Trillion economy by 2030 or thereabouts, probably sooner.

@Homo Sapiens bhai would you agree?
Yes, I have read somewhere that Mustafa was telling one trillion dollars economy is not that difficult to create. But, he will create this on the paper only.

BD still remains an underdeveloped LDC where industrialization has yet to start. This is why it imports all the mechanical products. Think of railway locomotives and coaches, Investment money is in short supply, the annual FDIs are only $2 billion or so, but yet without these investments BD has become a $500 billion economy.

BD people/ politicians/ bureaucrats are not sincere in their approach towards the welfare of the country and they love to portray itself as a fast developing country with dubious economic figures.

Well, this may be our national character that can be seen also in the posts created by many participants from BD.
 
Khan_21 said:
Why are BD minister releasing press conferences for per capita each month? It seems odd havent seen this with other countries.

Other countries might do it once a year but with bd it seems they do it each month and increase it by few hundred. They seem to be in a hurry to make up numbers.
I do not see the issue. BD stats are fairly accurate and revision is in line with predictions based on ground realities. Financial institutions such as ADB, IMF releases predictions and stats annually. Economic models are live with continious input of data.

BD economic council composed of BoB governers, commerce minister, economic advisors and industry leaders meets every thurday with the PM. The minister here is just stating the data that is being presented.

This is standard operating practice, you will only see an issue if you wish to. The same meet is also pointing out the growing trade deficit, pressure on reserves and increasing inflation. These news are covered extensively if you look.
 
bluesky said:
Yes, I have read somewhere that Mustafa was telling one trillion dollars economy is not that difficult to create. But, he will create this on the paper only.

BD still remains an underdeveloped LDC where industrialization has yet to start. This is why it imports all the mechanical products. Think of railway locomotives and coaches, Investment money is in short supply, the annual FDIs are only $2 billion or so, but yet without these investments BD has become a $500 billion economy.

BD people/ politicians/ bureaucrats are not sincere in their approach towards the welfare of the country and they love to portray itself as a fast developing country with dubious economic figures.

Well, this may be our national character that can be seen also in the posts created by many participants from BD.
This is what I don't get. With countries like India/PK you can see alot of visible prosperity in alot of areas and even in Middle class urban areas. In BD I don't see those swanky posh houses , Housing societies etc etc. Even when I see annual car sales they are half of PK. Almost all the brands that I see abroad are in PK but absent in BD. You would think they would capitalize on the recent economic growth?




For example here is Lahore where you can see visible improvement/prosperity/money in terms of infrastructure/cars/homes/cleanliness or quality of roads. And the video is 20 mins long so you can get an idea of the whole city. I don't see alot of this in BD cities apart from maybe in small stretches.

Here is Bahria town In Karachi which is almost a tiny city in itself and just being built.


Won't copy paste Islamabad because that's a 100% planned city. Where do the middle class/upper class in BD cities live? Haven't seen much of those areas.
 
