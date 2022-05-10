Bangladesh’s per capita income to increase by $233 by June, estimated to be $2,824: BBS

bluesky said: Yes, I have read somewhere that Mustafa was telling one trillion dollars economy is not that difficult to create. But, he will create this on the paper only.



BD still remains an underdeveloped LDC where industrialization has yet to start. This is why it imports all the mechanical products. Think of railway locomotives and coaches, Investment money is in short supply, the annual FDIs are only $2 billion or so, but yet without these investments BD has become a $500 billion economy.



BD people/ politicians/ bureaucrats are not sincere in their approach towards the welfare of the country and they love to portray itself as a fast developing country with dubious economic figures.



Well, this may be our national character that can be seen also in the posts created by many participants from BD.

This is what I don't get. With countries like India/PK you can see alot of visible prosperity in alot of areas and even in Middle class urban areas. In BD I don't see those swanky posh houses , Housing societies etc etc. Even when I see annual car sales they are half of PK. Almost all the brands that I see abroad are in PK but absent in BD. You would think they would capitalize on the recent economic growth?For example here is Lahore where you can see visible improvement/prosperity/money in terms of infrastructure/cars/homes/cleanliness or quality of roads. And the video is 20 mins long so you can get an idea of the whole city. I don't see alot of this in BD cities apart from maybe in small stretches.Here is Bahria town In Karachi which is almost a tiny city in itself and just being built.Won't copy paste Islamabad because that's a 100% planned city. Where do the middle class/upper class in BD cities live? Haven't seen much of those areas.