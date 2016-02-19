What's new

Bangladesh's per capita income rises to $2,227

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,074
-5
10,410
Bangladesh's per capita income rises to $2,227
BSS
  • Published at 04:53 pm May 17th, 2021
Extra cash always makes employees happy

File photo Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune

The country’s GDP has also increased to TK3,087,300 crore now from TK2,796,358 crore, according to the primary data

The per capita income of Bangladesh has now increased from $2,064 to $2,227, which is equivalent to Tk188,873, Planning Minister MA Mannan revealed on Monday.

He placed the data at the cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, while other cabinet members joined from the Bangladesh Secretariat.

“Our per capita income stands at $2,227 in the fiscal year 2020-21, but the previous fiscal year's per capita income was $2,064. So, the growth rate is 9%,” said the cabinet secretary.

He said Tk188,873 has been calculated at the rate of Tk84.81 against per dollar.

The country’s GDP has also increased to TK3,087,300 crore now from TK2,796,358 crore, according to the primary data, he further said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
  • Locked
Bangladesh and Pakistan : The Table Has Been Turned
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
8K
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom