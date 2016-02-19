Bangladesh's per capita income rises to $2,227

Published at 04:53 pm May 17th, 2021

File photo Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka TribuneThe country’s GDP has also increased to TK3,087,300 crore now from TK2,796,358 crore, according to the primary dataThe per capita income of Bangladesh has now increased from $2,064 to $2,227, which is equivalent to Tk188,873, Planning Minister MA Mannan revealed on Monday.He placed the data at the cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters.The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, while other cabinet members joined from the Bangladesh Secretariat.“Our per capita income stands at $2,227 in the fiscal year 2020-21, but the previous fiscal year's per capita income was $2,064. So, the growth rate is 9%,” said the cabinet secretary.He said Tk188,873 has been calculated at the rate of Tk84.81 against per dollar.The country’s GDP has also increased to TK3,087,300 crore now from TK2,796,358 crore, according to the primary data, he further said.