Bangladesh’s Nuclear Power Plant: Economic Blackhole or Energy Backbone?

For energy security you need a mixture of sources.



Cheap option is to opt for gas but then you are putting your eggs in some nasty and volatile regimes.



Another option is coal but it’s dirty and our major export destinations will penalise us.



We don’t have enough land for solar power. Wind turbines out in the BoB is a great option though.



We need another nuclear power station to get the right balance between security, price and environment.



We, in the U.K., are now paying a heavy price for not having the right energy mix. Bills have gone through the roof and Putin has us by the balls.



Thank you BangaBandhobi for ending power cuts in BD. Something our neighbours suffer from.