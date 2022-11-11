What's new

Bangladesh's Made in China weaponry hits troubled waters - Intelligence sources

Bangladesh's Made in China weaponry hits troubled waters - Intelligence sources

The Chinese OEMs have only a limited amount of spares readily available and they take five to six months to manufacture and deliver the spares. As a result, the delivery of spares from the time of request tales a while, sometimes even over a year.

Srinjoy Chowdhury

Srinjoy Chowdhury
Updated Nov 10, 2022 | 02:40 PM IST
88386381.jpg
95424291.jpg

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Photo : PTI

Dhaka: China has supplied a lot of weaponry to the Bangladesh Navy , but now, intelligence reports suggest, Dhaka is having problems using them. The Chinese have given Bangladesh two submarines, and are building a submarine base for the Navy that is going to be called BNS Sheikh Hasina , but some of the equipment just does not seem to be usable by the Bangladesh Navy.

Chinese weaponry that has run into troubled waters includes-​

Issues with interfacing in the case of some systems as the Chinese have not shared the "protocol information" with the Bangladesh Navy.

There is a lack of documentation. The manuals and troubleshooting documents that have been provided by China to Bangladesh are clearly not enough. These are leading to problems in maintenance. This means that the OEMs or the Original Equipment Manufacturers have to arrive and then look at the problems. This is increasing the "non-operational period" of the warships concerned.

Then, there is a problem of spares. The Chinese OEMs have only a limited amount of spares readily available and they take five to six months to manufacture and deliver the spares. As a result, the delivery of spares from the time of request tales a while, sometimes even over a year.

Then, there is the high cost of spares, some of which are avoidable. This is because the request is routed through umbrella government organisations, which are trading agents-- and does not directly go to the OEMs. The umbrella organisations also add additional charges which increase the final cost of the spares.

Bangladesh's Made in China weaponry hits troubled waters - Intelligence sources

The Chinese OEMs have only a limited amount of spares readily available and they take five to six months to manufacture and deliver the spares. As a result, the delivery of spares from the time of request tales a while, sometimes even over a year.
I sugggest India should supply BD with its much better qualty weapons then, not just crying of the faults of Chinese weapons to Pakistan and BD all the time.
 

